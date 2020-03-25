COVID-19 Lockdown: Shops Selling Essential Items to be Open From 6 AM to 11 PM in Ghaziabad, Says DM

The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday gave assurances to the public that essential commodities will be available at retail outlets from 6 am to 11 pm, amid the nationwide lockdown to break the transmission chain of coronavirus.

"There is no scarcity of flour, sugar and other daily need items in the district. All supplies from wholesalers to retail shopkeepers have been regularised. Some of the commodities were stuck on the borders but now movement has been restored," District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

He said the shops selling essential items will remain open from 6 am to 11 pm.

People are advised not to hoard groceries unnecessarily and shopkeepers have been instructed not to sell the goods higher than MRP.

Stringent action will be initiated in case of any complaints, Pandey added.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Singh held a meeting with the executive officer of District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) along with office bearers of the association of vegetable vendors.

DUDA has been authorised to provide passes issued by the DM to the vegetable vendors.

The vendors' association has been asked to provide a list of hawkers who may sell or are already selling the vegetables in the lanes of various colonies in the district.

"Police teams are providing help to senior citizen, disabled and elderly ladies living alone. Today, 72 calls on 112 police control room number were received for help. The teams reached there and provided them assistance in getting daily consumable items. Besides, officials have been instructed to keep the police personnel mobile to check the movement of loiterers considering the lockdown," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Only one person will be permitted to go for purchasing milk, bread, vegetables, medicines and other essential commodities, while gathering at the shops will not be allowed, the SSP added.

