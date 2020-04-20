Covid-19 Lockdown to Continue in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Till May 3, No Relaxations
The cabinet, however, authorised Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Covid-19 Task Force to meet in three or four days to review and take further decision about any relaxation.
Bengaluru: Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to continue the Covid-19 lockdown measures currently in force in the state till May 3 without any relaxation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said.
However, leaving a window open, it authorised Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Covid-19 Task Force to meet in three or four days to review and take further decision about any relaxation, he told reporters here.
"Today cabinet has decided it (the norms) will be extended up to May 3... there will be no relaxation and the situation that exists as of today will continue," he said.
Pending the cabinet decision, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had on Sunday issued fresh orders directing continuation of the stringent lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs till the midnight of April 21.
Tamil Nadu, too, announced that there would be no relaxation in curbs till May 3.
