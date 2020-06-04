INDIA

1-MIN READ

Covid-19: LS Secretariat Restricts Entry of Personal Staff of MPs Inside Parliament

Representative image of Parliament. (Twitter)

The presence of over 800 personal assistants (PAs) of members of Parliament (MPs), when the House will be in session, will make the situation vulnerable, Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava said in an order.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 9:59 PM IST
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entry of the personal staff of MPs inside the Parliament House was restricted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday.


The presence of over 800 personal assistants (PAs) of members of Parliament (MPs), when the House will be in session, will make the situation vulnerable, Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava said in an order.


"In compliance with the social-distancing norms, it is decided to restrict the entry of PAs of MPs inside Parliament till further orders," the order said.


Besides, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which is the nodal authority of the Parliament complex, also restricted the entry of retired officers, personal guests and visitors of officers below the joint-secretary level.


The measures were taken after more than four officers posted at Parliament tested positive for COVID-19 after Parliament resumed operations on May 3.


Two floors of the Parliament Annexe building were sealed and re-opened after the entire complex was sanitised.


