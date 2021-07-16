COVID-19: Maha CM Urges PM to Frame National Policy to Stop Gatherings

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a national policy to stop people from crowding at one place for social, political and religious purposes, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Thackeray made this suggestion in a virtual meeting held by the PM, during which he took stock of the coronavirus situation. Even as the government is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowding at public places is a huge challenge.

The Centre should conceptualise a national level policy to prevent public crowding happening in the name of social, political and religious gatherings, the chief minister said. He apprised the PM of the steps being taken in Maharashtra to fight the second wave of the pandemic and added that planning to counter the possible third wave was going on, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

