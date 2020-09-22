Maharashtra Minister Varsha Gaikwad Tests Positive for Covid-19

covid- Mumbai: Maharashtra minister for school education Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform that she had been detected with novel coronavirus infection. The Congress MLA from Dharavi asked people who had come in contact with her over the past few days to get themselves checked for the infection.

“During the course of my check-up today, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow protocol,” she tweeted.

