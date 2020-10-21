COVID-19: Maharashtra Govt Caps Prices Of Masks

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has capped the prices of N-95, double and triple layer masks for suppliers and private hospitals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope has said. Wearing mask in public places is mandatory for all citizens as part of the government’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

“We have put a cap on the prices of masks and the rates which can be quoted by their suppliers and private hospitals,” Tope said on Tuesday. The N-95 masks can be supplied in the state in the price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49, while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit, he said.

“Suppliers can quote 70 per cent of MRP of the mask while hospitals can charge patients up to 110 per cent of the purchase price. No hospital will be allowed to charge more than 110 per cent of the procurement price,” Tope said. The Food and Drugs Administration commissioner and district-level officials can be contacted in case of complaints, the minister said.

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 16,09,516 COVID-19 cases and 42,453 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor