1-min read

Covid-19: Maharashtra Logs 352 New Cases, Death Toll Now 160

The state reported the death of 11 more people in the last 24 hours, taking the number of patients who have succumbed to the global pandemic to 160.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 10:13 PM IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra Logs 352 New Cases, Death Toll Now 160
Police officers march on a street in Dharavi after the extension of the lockdown in Maharashtra on Saturday. (Reuters)

Mumbai: As many as 352 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 2,334 on Monday, while the death toll in the state increased to 160, said a state health official.

The state reported the death of 11 more people in the last 24 hours, taking the number of patients who have succumbed to the global pandemic to 160, he said.

Out of the 352 new cases, 242 were from Mumbai which also accounted for nine of the 11 fatalities, the official said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

