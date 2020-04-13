Covid-19: Maharashtra Logs 352 New Cases, Death Toll Now 160

Mumbai: As many as 352 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 2,334 on Monday, while the death toll in the state increased to 160, said a state health official.

The state reported the death of 11 more people in the last 24 hours, taking the number of patients who have succumbed to the global pandemic to 160, he said.

Out of the 352 new cases, 242 were from Mumbai which also accounted for nine of the 11 fatalities, the official said.

