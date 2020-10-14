INDIA

1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Man Booked For Not Wearing Mask In Mumbai

A 28-year-old man was arrested for flouting COVID-19 norms by failing to wear a mask in public in suburban Chembur here on Wednesday and was later released, police said. An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation spotted Rahul Madhukar Wankhede roaming around Sawli Naka area without wearing a mask and took him to Govandi police station, an official said.

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested for flouting COVID-19 norms by failing to wear a mask in public in suburban Chembur here on Wednesday and was later released, police said. An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation spotted Rahul Madhukar Wankhede roaming around Sawli Naka area without wearing a mask and took him to Govandi police station, an official said.

As he failed to give a satisfactory reason for not wearing the protective gear, an FIR was lodged against Wankhede, who was arrested under section 188 (disobeying the order issued by a public servant), and was later released, he added.

