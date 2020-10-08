Covid-19 May Not Dampen Festive Cheer as Survey Finds Indians Keen on Celebrating with Precautions

At least 36% Indians plan to socialise over this festive season, irrespective of the pandemic consuming the entire world. Findings of a survey by Local Circles shows that significant amount of prevention fatigue has set in. Ten per cent of the respondents say they will even attend private parties, neighbourhood events/fetes. A chunk of the respondents, 63% believe that if precautions are taken in abundance then they will be safe.

The Survey comes at a time when the central government has issued a strict protocol and SoPs to be followed during the festive season. The respondents however indicated that social pressure is one of the foremost reasons for socialising. Others say there is a need for cheer.

It is important to note that one of the main reasons for spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala has been the festival of Onam. The state is now reporting up to 10,000 cases a day. This led to the Kerala government invoking section 144 that bans assembly of more than five people across the state for the entire month of October.

This also comes at a time when the Union health minister has asked states to take a call on how they plan to go about the celebrations. The survey received over 28,000 responses from over 226 districts of India.

Thirty six per cent of Indians might be getting ready to socialize, sparking a fear of large-scale Covid-19 spread. However, 51% of the respondents said that they intend not to socialize at all. Five per cent said they have already had Covid-19 so it is not a worry. Another five per cent were unsure.

The prolonged impact of coronavirus has meant that Indians have been avoiding get-togethers, meeting extended family and crowded places. The government too has sounded off a warning that laxity during this time could do damage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 launched a 'Jan Andolan' for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and said the government will launch an action plan with region specific targeted communication in high case load districts.