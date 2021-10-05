COVID-19: Minister Unveils Poster To Be Put Up At Housing Societies With Fully Jabbed Residents

Mumbai, Oct 4: Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday unveiled a poster with a COVID-19 vaccination message that will be displayed at the entrance of housing societies where all eligible residents have been fully inoculated in Mumbai. Copies of the poster with the “My Society Responsible Society" written on them will be displayed to send across a message about the need for getting fully vaccinated, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray besides the message, the poster will have a quick response or QR code and a logo. These posters will be displayed outside the gates of housing societies in BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) areas, which have completed 100 per cent vaccination, he said, adding this will be a matter of compliment and pride for residents.

This initiative will encourage other co-operative housing societies in Mumbai to achieve the goal of 100 per cent vaccination against coronavirus as soon as possible, Thackeray said. “We are pushing towards ‘Fully Vaccinated Maharashtra,’ which begins with each household, society, office being fully vaccinated. On my request, BMC released a QR code and a logo today that will be displayed outside the gates of buildings, signifying its ‘Fully Vaccinated’ status!" Thackeray tweeted later on.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said various measures are being taken at all levels to expedite the vaccination of eligible citizens residing in BMC areas. As a part of these measures, the poster in Marathi and English has been published, he said.

He said the BMC administration has already issued directives to display these posters at the entrance of societies which have completed 100 per cent vaccination. On scanning the QR code on the poster using a smartmobile, a webpage https:topcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in/vaccination will open and it will contain the list of vaccination centres in a particular area, he said.

