Covid-19: Mob Attacks Doctor After Woman Dies in Gujarat, 10 Booked

A case was lodged against 10 persons, six of whom were detained, on Saturday for allegedly attacking a doctor after the death of a suspected COVID-19 patient in Veraval in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district,police said.

The incident took place late Friday night at a government COVID hospital after a 20-year-old woman died a few hours earlier after being shifted in a critical condition from a private facility, a Veraval City police station official said.

"Ten people attacked the doctor and damaged propertylike the gate and cabin of the COVID hospital. Those detained are Akram Siraj, Hamin Siraj, Moin Siraj, Aijaj Siraj, ArifSiraj and Mohammad Sohel Siraj," he said.

Dr Akash Shah, who has a private practice in Veraval and was deputed at the COVID hospital for a week as per the order of the district magistrate, said in his complaint that the suspected COVID-19 patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on Friday afternoon after being referred from a private hospital.

The patient was immediately shifted to the ICU ward where she died a few hours later, after which some people started arguing with him and then assaulted him, the complaint added.

They have been charged under a section pertaining to violence against health care personnel of Epidemic Disease (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, apart from IPC, the Disaster Management Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt etc, police said.