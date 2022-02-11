COVID: 19 More Deaths In Punjab, 583 Cases

Chandigarh, Feb 10: Nineteen more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday while 583 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,367, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

The toll reached 17,554, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,771. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 89, followed by 69 in Ludhiana and 54 in Jalandhar.

A total of 381 patients are on oxygen support while 34 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin. The recovery count rose to 7,31,042 as 1,401 more people recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 95 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 91,114. With two deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,146.

The number of active cases in the city was 816 while the number of recoveries was 89,152.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.