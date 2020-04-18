Covid-19: Mountaineer Megha Parmar and Entrepreneur Team up to Make Face Shields for Doctors and Police

Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar and city-based entrepreneur Shobhit Nath Sharma are the latest in the line of those who are doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parmar, the first woman mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh to have scaled Mount Everest, has teamed up with Sharma to prepare plastic face shields for police, doctors and journalists. Sharma is also an influencer who has been appointed by the Bhopal administration in its campaign against the pandemic.

Made of plastic sheets, foam pieces and elastic strips, these face shields cost between Rs 8 to Rs 10. Parmar said these shields are meant to protect those who meet several persons through the day while performing coronavirus-related duties and unknowingly touch their faces risking infection.

"We have donated 110 face shields to Bhopal DIG Irshad Wali a couple of days ago," said Parmar, adding they plan to donate 200 more to doctors and journalists in the city.

By the end April, the two plan to prepare 5,000 face shields.

"We are trying to convey a message to youth that they should invest their free time during the lockdown to do something productive and useful for society," said Parmar who has been uploading videos on YouTube on ways to prepare masks and face shields.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube