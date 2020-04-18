Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19: Mountaineer Megha Parmar and Entrepreneur Team up to Make Face Shields for Doctors and Police

Made of plastic sheets, foam pieces and elastic strips, these face shields cost between Rs 8 to Rs 10 and are meant to protect those who meet several persons through the day while performing coronavirus-related duties and unknowingly touch their faces risking infection.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 18, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19: Mountaineer Megha Parmar and Entrepreneur Team up to Make Face Shields for Doctors and Police
Parmar and Sharma hand over the face shields to the Bhopal Police.

Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar and city-based entrepreneur Shobhit Nath Sharma are the latest in the line of those who are doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parmar, the first woman mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh to have scaled Mount Everest, has teamed up with Sharma to prepare plastic face shields for police, doctors and journalists. Sharma is also an influencer who has been appointed by the Bhopal administration in its campaign against the pandemic.

Made of plastic sheets, foam pieces and elastic strips, these face shields cost between Rs 8 to Rs 10. Parmar said these shields are meant to protect those who meet several persons through the day while performing coronavirus-related duties and unknowingly touch their faces risking infection.

"We have donated 110 face shields to Bhopal DIG Irshad Wali a couple of days ago," said Parmar, adding they plan to donate 200 more to doctors and journalists in the city.

By the end April, the two plan to prepare 5,000 face shields.

"We are trying to convey a message to youth that they should invest their free time during the lockdown to do something productive and useful for society," said Parmar who has been uploading videos on YouTube on ways to prepare masks and face shields.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres