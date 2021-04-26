Covid-19: MP Govt Restricts Gathering at Marriage Functions to 10 Persons Only

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday restricted the number of attendants at a marriage function to ten, and ordered strict action against those who breached the norm. Chouhan had earlier left to district collectors the decision on allowing marriage functions amid a coronavirus curfew in the state. However, he backtracked his decision later.

The district administration in Indore and Bhopal had recently banned marriages till April 30, in the view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

The chief minister also asked officers to work on stepping down the task of oxygen consumption i.e. reducing misuse of the life-saver by appropriate usage of the gas for patients according to their medical status.

The government on Sunday evening extended the curfew to Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Sagar, Guna and Ratlam up to May 3, while a decision on the same is still awaited in Indore and Gwalior districts. The state was recently put under corona curfew till April 30.

Despite the surge in cases, the positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh had ebbed slightly, much to the respite of the administration in the state. From 23.7% positivity rate on April 23, it declined to 23% on April 25, according to the bulletin of the health department.

The state reported 13,590 fresh cases on Friday, and then declined to 12,918 cases on Saturday only to surge again with 13,601 fresh cases on Sunday. The positivity rate, however, slumped to 23% in the duration.

The state is also increasing its daily testing capacity with a total of 59,092 tests conducted in the state in last 24 hours. 11,324 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from various facilities on Sunday.

However, Bhopal and Indore, leading the chart with maximum spread of infection, reported 1,802 and 1,826 fresh cases in last 24 hours on Sunday. Gwalior, also picking up speed in the rapid Covid-19 race, saw 1,220 fresh cases and in the same time span.

The total number of infections surged to 4,02,623 since March last year while active cases, as expected by health authorities, were heading towards one lakh-mark and were at 91,548 on Sunday. Burhanpur was the least impacted district with a total of 193 active cases till date.

106-year-old Man Beats Covid-19 at Home

As Covid-19 patients and their kin were battling for hospital beds and other amenities, 106-year-old Mohan Patel, a native of Bhandarpur village in Seoni district, successfully beat the virus after getting treated at his home. Patel had contracted the infection around 15 days ago but had recovered and is now doing his daily chores. Dr Ramnandan Sarolia, who supervised his home treatment, said that the elderly man was critical but his grit and timely treatment helped him beat the virus and set an example for the rest.

