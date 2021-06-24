Covid-19: Mumbai Civic Body Collected Rs 58 Crore From Those Not Wearing Masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has so far collected over Rs 58 crore in fines from people not wearing masks in public places during the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the figures till June 23, the Mumbai civic body has collected Rs 58,42,99,600, inclusive of fines collected by Mumbai Police and the Railways.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 9,844 new coronavirus cases and 197 deaths, pushing its cumulative tally to 60,07,431 and toll to 1,19,859. The state has 1,21,767 active cases and 57,62,661 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the state health authorities to focus on seven districts in the state, where the COVID-19 infection count is relatively higher, and increase testing and vaccination there.

Thackeray also made it clear that there should be no hurry in relaxing the coronavirus-induced restrictions and the local administration should not take any chances considering the threat of the virus spread.

Addressing virtually the collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Hingoli districts, where the number of cases being reported is high, Thackeray said the state health department should plan about making available oxygen beds, ICU beds, setting up field hospitals in all districts in view of the possibility of a third wave.

“We have to be very careful in future. We are at the tail of the second wave. Unlocking shouldn’t be done in a hurry. Each district should be self-sufficient in oxygen production. Administration must ensure that oxygen, medical equipment are available for rural and remote areas," he said.

(With PTI inputs))

