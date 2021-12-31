Covid-19: Mumbai Police Impose Sec 144 Till Jan 15, Ask People Not to Visit Beaches, Gardens. Check Timings

In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19, the Mumbai Police on Friday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15.

The order, which was issued by DCP (operations) S Chaitanya, came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

The order stated, “The city continues to be threatened with the Covid-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant. The prohibitory order was issued to prevent danger to human life, health, and safety and to curb transmission of the virus."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also appealed to citizens to remain indoors and avoid New Year parties. The police have beefed up security at prominent railway stations and other key locations in Mumbai in view of the intelligence inputs about the terror threat. The weekly offs and leaves of the police personnel have also been cancelled so that the entire force remains available to maintain law and order on New Year’s eve, officials have said.

Besides that, in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the city police have prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants. The order to this effect was issued on Wednesday under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Taking to Twitter to urge people to avoid parties, the Mumbai Police said, “When your ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ ask what your New Year’s Eve plans are tonight. You being a responsible citizen: I don’t even have a ‘pla’."

When your 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' ask what your New Year’s Eve plans are tonight.You being a responsible citizen: pic.twitter.com/k1DqErTnYn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 31, 2021

‘New Covid-19 Wave Could Be Worse’

The new wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the earlier two waves, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday while appealing people to follow the norms. Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 Covid-19 cases, a big jump compared to 283 cases on December 20. The new wave could be more terrible, therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was issuing alerts to the states, Pednekar told reporters.

Earlier variants of the coronavirus infected mostly adults, but the latest variant is also infecting children, she said. “Hence it is necessary to be careful, she added. Appealing people to follow Covid-19-appropriate behavior, Pednekar said she herself would be avoiding weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis recedes.

The civic body has ordered the closing of an illumination show on Bandra Reclamation as it was attracting crowds, the Mayor informed.

(with inputs from PTI)

