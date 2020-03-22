COVID-19: Nagaland Declares Indefinite Lockdown from Sunday Midnight

Kohima: The Nagaland government has announced an indefinite lockdown in the state from Sunday midnight in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The country is observing a 14-hour-long 'Janta curfew' since 7 am.

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy told media persons that though no positive coronavirus case has been reported in the state so far, the precautionary measure has been taken as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

"All shops and business establishments barring pharmacies, petrol pumps and grocery stores shall remain closed till further orders. All commercial passenger vehicles such as buses, taxis, autorickshaws or two-wheeler taxis shall remain off the roads," Toy said.

He said the movement of people has been restricted except for buying essential commodities or availing medical facilities.

All entry points to Nagaland shall be sealed except for the movement of essential commodities, medical equipment and supplies, security forces and goods vehicles passing through the state, Toy added.

