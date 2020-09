COVID-19: Nagpur Reports Highest One-day Spike Of 2,343 Cases

Nagpur: Nagpur registered its highest single-day spike of 2,343 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the authorities said. This took the district’s overall tally to 52,471, the district information office said in a statement.

The number of patients who died due to the infection on Sunday was 45. This pushed the death toll in the district to 1,658, it said. As many as 39,149 patients have recovered from the infection so far, of whom 1,769 were discharged on Sunday.

There are 11,664 active patients in Nagpur district at present, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor