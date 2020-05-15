INDIA

1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Navi Mumbai Crosses 1000-Mark, Thane District Count 3,139

Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during the nationwide lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

With 13 deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the infection reached 100, they added.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 10:55 PM IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 3,139 on Friday with 236 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, with Navi Mumbai crossing the 1000-mark, health officials said.

"Of the 236 cases, Thane city accounted for 83, taking the total count to 996. Of the 13 deaths, six were in Thane city limits, taking the toll so far to 48," TMC spokesperson Sandeep Malavi said.

"Navi Mumbai saw 74 new cases on Friday, taking the total count to 1,048, including 23 deaths. KDMC accounted for 33 cases on Friday," he added.

Neighbouring Palghar district had 328 cases, with Vasai-Virar civic limits leading with 278 cases, including 13 deaths.

