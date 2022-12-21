Covid News Updates: Amid Fears of Staying Home Yet Again, Eyes on Centre's Key Virus Meet Today

As fresh spurt in Covid cases globally triggers fear of staying at home yet again, Indians are keeping an eye out on the coronavirus review meet chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The meeting will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials will attend the meeting.

The cases in India are low as of now, even as the Covid tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections. The number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to the Union health ministry data.

The decision to hold a meeting, however, has come as cases have risen in some countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US. China has been seeing a surge in cases ever since it relaxed the strict zero-Covid restrictions last month following rare public protests. Infections have been spreading rapidly after that — the daily case count touched new records in the first two weeks of this month.

Covid Advisory Issued to States

The Union health ministry on Tuesday urged all states and union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is recording around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

Public health challenge of Covid-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases being reported weekly, Bhushan said.

“In view of the sudden spurt in cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," he said.

“In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG genome laboratories that are mapped to states and UTs," he added.

Here Are Latest Covid Updates

• Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,368. Mumbai logged the highest seven Covid-19 cases, followed by six reported from Pune circle, two each from Nagpur, Latur and Akola circles, and one from Aurangabad circle. Maharashtra currently has 132 active cases, of which Pune has the highest number of 48 patients, followed by 36 and nine patients in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively.

