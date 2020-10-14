COVID-19: NHRC Sends Advisories To Ministries, State Govts On Protecting Right To Mental Health

New Delhi, Oct 13: In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on Tuesday. The NHRC, in a statement, said in view of the unprecedented situation across the country and being “deeply concerned” about the rights of the vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns, it had constituted a ‘Committee of Experts on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Human Rights and Future Response’.

The committee included representatives from the civil society organisations, independent domain experts and representatives from the concerned ministries, departments, and was tasked to assess the impact of the pandemic on realisation of the rights of the people, especially the marginalised and vulnerable sections of the population which have been “disproportionately impacted”, it said. After due consideration of the impact assessment and recommendations made by the Committee of Experts, the commission has issued the advisories on protection of the right to mental health in the pandemic situation.

The Commission has also requested to the ministries and states and Union Territories concerned to implement the recommendations made in the advisories and compliance the action taken report sent to it, the statement said.

