Covid-19: Niti Aayog Member Says Mortality Rate in India Not 'Severe'; Early Steps Worked

New Delhi: Niti Aayog Member V K Paul on Monday said the mortality rate in the Covid-19 pandemic in India is not "severe" and the impact of the disease is "very very limited" keeping in view the size of the country.

He was speaking at a session, held virtually, on a theme 'Covid-19: India Fights Back - Strategy and Way Forward'. Adviser (health) at the Niti Aayog Alok Kumar was also part of the interactive discussion.

On the Centre's move to impose various curbs to contain the coronavirus spread, Paul -- who is also heading a panel to coordinate efforts to tackle the virus outbreak -- added the 21-day lockdown was the "decision of the century" and the purpose has been achieved to a large extent.

"We are very very certain that it (COVID-19) is not an outbreak that is causing severe mortality in any part of the country. We also have not heard anecdotes that intensive care units (ICUs ) are filled up in government or private hospitals like what had happened in Europe where all ICUs were full," he said.

"We prepared ourself as if every day there are 1.5 lakh new cases. By the way this is a number which is the same as Italy experienced per day, when they were experiencing peak coronavirus cases in their country...we can raise our preparedness to next higher level or downgrade to lower level depending on the situation," he said.

On rising number of cases in the country, he said the figures are "very much limited" keeping in view the size of the country and moreover the government took early and effective steps.

He, however, cautioned that it doesn't mean the situation will remain same and people have to be vigilant.

On the lockdown decision, the Niti Aayog member said, "Once you create extreme decision like that then as a society we have moved to a new normal, we have adjusted to a new reality."

"The lockdown was the decision of the century. The purpose of lockdown has been achieved to a large extent," he added.

The 21-day lockdown period is ending on April 14 amid a strong possibility that this will be extended further.

"In a calibrated manner, we will have to open our economic activity," he said.

In a word of caution, he said people must ensure that social behaviour and lifestyle changes for the good.

"By strengthening our healthcare, we have to make sure that we are ready for potential healthcare challenges in the future," Paul said adding that India needs to make sure it loses a minimum number of lives.

He also revealed that four Indian laboratories are working on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

"We know that whoever discovers the vaccine, even if it is outside India, we will be the manufacturing hub," he said.

Also participating in the session, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that India has opened up mobile manufacturing and manufacturing of APIs in the country.

"In a similar way, we should look at five to six sectors for manufacturing in India," Kant said.

According to Kant, individual discipline will be the key to our success in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"Companies have to be vigilant and forthcoming to ensure workers function in multiple shifts, maintain social distance and observe high level of hygiene at the workplace," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO admitted that when first lockdown was imposed, the government did not have much time to prepare, therefore there was some issue of supply chain.

"Now we have to ensures efficient supply chain of consumer goods," Kant said.

He informed that about four crore people have already downloaded AarogyaSetu app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, the last day of 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown, amid indications that the shutdown could be extended by another two weeks with certain relaxations to boost economic activities.

According to the Health Ministry, 796 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 9,152 and deaths 308.

