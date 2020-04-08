Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

COVID-19: No Decision on Extending Curfew Yet, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The state government is continuously assessing and reviewing the evolving situation and any decision will be taken in the context of the conditions prevailing around mid-April, keeping in mind the overall interest of the state and its people, said the CM.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: No Decision on Extending Curfew Yet, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the state government has not yet taken a call on extending the curfew beyond April 14 and any decision on it will taken after the cabinet meeting on Friday.

"No decision has yet been taken on extending the curfew in the state beyond April 14," the CM said.

A decision in this regard will be taken after the cabinet meeting scheduled for April 10, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

The chief minister said though the coronavirus pandemic was currently in control in Punjab, nothing could be predicted at the moment, given the ever-changing dynamics of the situation.

The next few days will be critical to any decision on the way forward, he added.

He reiterated that saving lives was his government's priority and whatever decision is taken will be centred around that.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation, not just in Punjab but across the country. We are also taking into account the way the pandemic is behaving in other countries so that we can imbue their learnings and act accordingly," the chief minister said.

The state has so far recorded 106 coronavirus cases with eight deaths. Punjab was the first state in the country which had imposed a curfew on March 23 to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister held a video conference with industrialists.

After the meeting, he tweeted, "Interacted over video conferencing with experts of Punjab's industry regarding measures to be taken to assist industry during the #Covid19 crisis."

"We will be discussing it in the Cabinet meeting on April 10th & then take a considered decision about extension of lockdown & curfew," he added.

The CM also rejected some media reports on the extension of curfew, dubbing them as "purely speculative and unfounded."

The chief minister clarified that the speculation on the curfew extension was triggered by an advisory to employees from the General Administration Department on a series of matters relating to the current situation.

The said advisory had subsequently been withdrawn by the chief secretary on his directives, Singh said in a statement here.

The state government is continuously assessing and reviewing the evolving situation and any decision will be taken in the context of the conditions prevailing around mid-April, keeping in mind the overall interest of the state and its people, said the CM.

He said all factors will be taken into account before coming to a final decision on extending or lifting the curfew, either fully or partially.

Amarinder Singh said the early clampdown in India had helped and while the situation was somewhat better than the more advanced nations, one could not get complacent.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,057,301

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,450,086

    +19,167

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,319

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,466

    +1,432
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres