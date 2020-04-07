COVID-19: No Objection to States Establishing Convenient Sample Collection Sites, Says ICMR

New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said it has no objection to state governments setting up convenient sample collection sites.

However, the apex health research body said its guidelines should be followed and the sample collection should be done using recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"The ICMR has no objection on adoption of establishing convenient sample collection sites (drive through centers for sample collection etc.) by the respective state governments," the ICMR said in an advisory.

These sites should be disinfected regularly as per recommended procedures and all biosafety and biosecurity precautions should be implemented, the advisory said.

Transportation of samples to the nearest COVID-19 testing laboratory should be ensured under proper cold-chain conditions and with triple layered packing, it said.

