COVID-19: No Objection to States Establishing Convenient Sample Collection Sites, Says ICMR
The apex health research body said its guidelines should be followed and the sample collection should be done using recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Representative image of people wearing masks in India. (Reuters)
New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said it has no objection to state governments setting up convenient sample collection sites.
However, the apex health research body said its guidelines should be followed and the sample collection should be done using recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
"The ICMR has no objection on adoption of establishing convenient sample collection sites (drive through centers for sample collection etc.) by the respective state governments," the ICMR said in an advisory.
These sites should be disinfected regularly as per recommended procedures and all biosafety and biosecurity precautions should be implemented, the advisory said.
Transportation of samples to the nearest COVID-19 testing laboratory should be ensured under proper cold-chain conditions and with triple layered packing, it said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We Tried These 4 Mental Health Apps to Help Us Cope With Stress During Covid-19 Lockdown
- Purab Kohli Says He, Wife Lucy and Their Two Kids Were All Down with COVID-19 Symptoms in London
- Uranus' Weird, Tilted Orbit May Have Been Caused by Collision with Icy Dwarf Planet
- Facebook and Carnegie Mellon Have a New COVID-19 Survey Called Data For Good
- Here's a List of All Diesel Cars You Can't Buy Anymore in India Due to BS-VI Emission Norms