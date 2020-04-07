Take the pledge to vote

INDIA

1-min read

COVID-19: No Objection to States Establishing Convenient Sample Collection Sites, Says ICMR

The apex health research body said its guidelines should be followed and the sample collection should be done using recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
India Coronavirus
Representative image of people wearing masks in India. (Reuters)

New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said it has no objection to state governments setting up convenient sample collection sites.

However, the apex health research body said its guidelines should be followed and the sample collection should be done using recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"The ICMR has no objection on adoption of establishing convenient sample collection sites (drive through centers for sample collection etc.) by the respective state governments," the ICMR said in an advisory.

These sites should be disinfected regularly as per recommended procedures and all biosafety and biosecurity precautions should be implemented, the advisory said.

Transportation of samples to the nearest COVID-19 testing laboratory should be ensured under proper cold-chain conditions and with triple layered packing, it said.

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,010,162

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,386,807

    +40,803

  • Cured/Discharged

    297,580

     

  • Total DEATHS

    79,065

    +4,411
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres