Covid-19 Numbers Drop in Telangana Capital Region, But Spike in Districts; Tally Rises to 77,513

Even as the Telanagana capital region registered a dip in the number of coronavirus cases, the state's single-day tally revealed a further spike in districts.

On Saturday, the state reported 2,256 new cases, up 49 cases from 2,207 reported on Friday.

Although the Greater Hyderabad area continues to contribute to to Telangana's daily tally, Saturday's update shows a substantial dip in the capital region.

On Saturday, only 464 new cases were recorded here as opposed to the 532 cases in the previous 24 hours.

Adjoining districts also reported relatively lower numbers with Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts recording 138 and 181 cases, respectively against the 136 and 196 cases reported the previous day.

However Sangareddy district had 92 new cases as against 37 on Friday.

Meanwhile the numbers continued to climb in the other districts of the state.

Warangal Urban reported 187 new infections, Karimnagar 101, Jogulamba Gadwal 95, Peddapalli 84, and Rajanna Siricilla 78.

Komaram Bheem was the lone district to report no new cases, while Narayanpet reported nine cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest update takes the overall tally to 77,513, while the death toll stood at 615.

In all, 23,322 tests were conducted on Friday.

The cumulative numbers have touched 5,90,306, state health officials said on Saturday morning.

As per the health department's media bulletin, results of 1,596 samples are pending.

So far, 39 government and private laboratories are conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests while 320 government-run centres are conducting rapid antigen tests.

However, no breakup of the types of tests was made available by the health department.

The fatality rate in the state hovered at 0.79 per cent, well below the national average of 2.05 per cent.

While 46.13 per cent of deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, 53.87 per cent suffered comorbidities.

A total of 1,091 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 70.9 compared to 67.98 per cent in the previous one day cycle.

Also Watch Facebook Asks Its Employees To Work From Home Till 2021

With this, 54,330 people have so far recovered from COVID-19.

The number of active cases stood at 22,568. Roughly 84 per cent of those under home isolation were reported to be asymptomatic.