Covid-19: Odisha Detects First Two Cases of Omicron Variant

Two Omicron Covid positive cases detected in Odisha following genome sequencing. Both the affected persons are men aged 41 and 43 years, respectively. One of them had returned from Nigeria recently, the other arrived from Qatar.

One of them, who hails from Jagatsinghpur, is undergoing treatment in Cuttack while others’ details are yet to confirmed.

Niranjan Mishra, Director, Public Health said, “Two people detect with Omicron variant with a mild symptom. Both are undergoing treatment, there is no absolute need to be panic as there is a mild symptom in most of the patients of the variant.”

After detecting Omicron Dr Umesh Ray, Nodal Officer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation said that. “The one who returned from Nigeria was staying in a hotel. The samples of six employees of the hotel were sent for genome sequencing. While Nigeria returnee has detected Omicron variant other the 6 sample is negative. The omicron-infected patient is healthy now."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.