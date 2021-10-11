Covid-19: Odisha Govt Imposes 10-Day Night Curfew in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack Starting Today

As a precaution measure due to the ongoing festive seasons amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am, starting today till October 20 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

All shops, malls, restaurants shall be closed after 8 pm. All religious festivals, festivities, functions shall be held, celebrated, observed as per the Covid guidelines. “This is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore the Covid–safe behaviour during festivals, resulting in large gatherings, events, fairs, etc.”

“It is critical to enforce adherence to guidelines to allow festivities in a cautious, safe and Covid-appropriate manner. Any laxity in implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour could lead to serious consequences and can result in a surge in cases,” stated the order.

As many as 32 platoon police forces including 100 police officers and more than 150 home guards will be deployed at 20 check posts in Cuttack. A special drive against open drinking in public places all over the city is underway, informed Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

The Police will very strictly monitor the night curfew and will take very serious action against the violators, said Police Commissioner in his press brief.

Around 41 habitual offenders have been held before the onset of Durga Puja, while a list of the rest 203 offenders have been prepared and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend them. The police officers will be stationed at various stations in plain clothes to keep a strict check on the night curfew regulations.

The Odisha government also prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during this festive month to protect the health of the general public and to curb the spread of infection in the State.

