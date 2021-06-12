Covid-19 on the Wane in Bihar, State Left with Less Than 6,000 Active Cases, 18 New Deaths Recorded

Bihar reported less than 500 fresh COVID-19 cases and under 20 fatalities on Saturday when it was also left with an active caseload of under 6,000, all reassuring signs that the second wave was on the wane. According to the state health department, the number of fresh cases was 432 which took the overall tally to 7,16,728, while 18 fatalities raised the death toll to 9484.

Moreover, 7,01,543 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the recovery rate was a healthy 97.88 per cent. The let up in the situation has also caused the number of active cases, which was in six figures till a month ago, to plummet and reach 5700.

The state, which remained relatively less severely affected by the pandemic last year, was hit hard during the recent nationwide surge when more than five lakh of its people caught the contagion and over 8,000 died in just a couple of months. Meanwhile, vaccination drive is continuing at a steady pace.

Nearly 1.11 lakh people took the jabs during the day raising the total number of beneficiaries, so far, to 1.20 crore. The drive is expected to pick up with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar having set the target of inoculating six crore people by the end of the year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here