COVID-19: One More Dies in Tamil Nadu, 50 New Cases Takes Total Count to 621

The state also recorded an increase in death toll to six. A 57-year-old woman who was admitted on Sunday to the government hospital died on Monday morning. Her tests revealed she had contracted the virus.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 6, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded 50 more Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 621 even as authorities ramped up the fight with improved containment and contact-tracing measures.

The southern state also recorded an increase in death toll to six. A 57-year-old woman admitted late on Sunday to the government hospital breathed her last on Monday morning. Test results revealed she had contracted the virus.

State health secretary Beela Rajesh said well over 11 lakh residences are being monitored and just above 40 lakh people have been screened. The state has deployed corporation workers to go door-to-door and garner information about residents' health and recent travel history, if any.

Out of the 50 fresh cases reported on Monday, all but two had travelled to Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat conference. The state health secretary also extended a plea to "not stigmatise" patients with travel history to the national capital. "The virus doesn't discriminate. Let's take all efforts to prevent community spread,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said orders have been placed for 1 lakh rapid testing kits from China to hasten the testing process. He said financial assistance worth Rs 500 crore has been received from the central government in this regard.

Palaniswami said permission has been sought from the central government to set up 21 more coronavirus sample testing centres. Currently, the state has 17 centres- 11 government and six in private sector.

According to him, the rapid test kits are expected to reach the state on April 8 and will be put to use from the next day onwards.

Stressing that isolation is the only solution to check coronavirus spread, he said the hospitals in Tamil Nadu have 3,371 ventilators.

He said about 2.10 lakh passengers have been screened at the airports in the state.

According to Palaniswami, the government is planning to introduce mobile vegetable shops in Chennai.

A total of 94,873 cases were registered for violation of prohibitory orders and 94,152 persons arrested and let out on bail.

The Chief Minister said based on the impact of coronavirus in the state a decision on holding the 10th standard exams will be taken.

