COVID-19 Outbreak: Here’s How to Sew a Made Mask at Home

The Union Health Ministry has said that people, other than health workers, can use home-made masks for covering their mouths. These masks should be used while stepping out so as to protect oneself and others in the community from coronavirus.

On April 4, the ministry issued an advisory on how to use home-made protective cover for face and mouth and described details of how to stitch a mask easily.

The US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also recommended the use of home-made masks and face coverings to avoid the risk of transmitting coronavirus from person to person.

If you are wondering about how to make a mask at home, the process is really simple. To make a DIY face mask, you'll need the following material:

· Cotton fabric

· Elastic

· Sewing kit or machine

· Nonporous breathable material

Keep the nonporous breathable material between the fabric and cover it multifold, keeping it wide enough to cover your mouth and face. Stitch the elastic at both the ends, making a loop to put it behind your ears.

Once you have made the mask, do not forget to sterilize and dry it before use. Use clean raw materials to make the mask.

Home-made masks are easy to wash and can be sterilized. If you are heading out to a public space, make sure to cover your mouth and nose.

