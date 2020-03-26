COVID-19 Outbreak: IAF Creates Nine Quarantine Facilities at Its Nodal Bases Across Country
IAF aircraft are continuing to fly with medical supplies and doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID-19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi, the release noted.
File photo of Indian nationals who were airlifted by the IAF from Iran.
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at its nodal bases across the country to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
"To monitor the prevailing situation and provide immediate response and assistance as required, a 24x7 crisis management cell has been set up at the IAF Headquarters and various Command Headquarters," stated an IAF press release.
IAF aircraft are continuing to fly with medical supplies and doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID-19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi, the release noted.
"Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) has been designated as the first laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing, which will greatly enhance the region''s ability to carry out quick testing of suspected cases and allow prompt and timely intervention where required," it mentioned.
All measures and directives issued by the government towards containing the spread of COVID-19 have been strictly enforced across all IAF stations, the release stated.
"The Indian Air Force continues to take measures to provide all possible assistance to civil administration across the country in containing the spread of COVID-19. The IAF has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at nodal IAF bases across the country," the release noted.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gul Panag Trolled for Supporting Lockdown, Says 'My Husband Has Been Flying People Back Every Day'
- Lockdown on Love: Condom Sales Boom As Indian Couples Stay Home for 21 Days
- Slow Wi-Fi While Working From Home? Blame Your Microwave, TV, Cordless Phone And Speakers
- Kia Motors May Make Face Masks at China Factory to Fight Coronavirus
- Abhinav Bindra Feels IOC Took 'Prompt' Decision on Postponement of Tokyo Olympic