Covid-19 Outbreak: India Lockdown Likely to Continue Till April 30, PM Modi to Discuss New Strategy with CMs Today

Districts across India identified as hotspots will be locked down more stringently, while unaffected districts and states will be allowed some relaxation but all international health protocols will be followed, sources told News18.

April 11, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Covid-19 Outbreak: India Lockdown Likely to Continue Till April 30, PM Modi to Discuss New Strategy with CMs Today
PM Narendra Modi at a virtual meeting with leaders on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in India is likely to continue beyond April 14, top sources in the government said even as the death toll from the number of cases surged past 7,400 and the death toll inched towards 250.

Districts across India identified as hotspots will be locked down more stringently, while unaffected districts and states will be allowed some relaxation but all international health protocols will be followed, sources told News18.

Several hard-hit districts are now emulating the Bhilwara model wherein extensive screening and strict lockdown measures helped bring down the number of coronavirus cases. Speaking to News18, Tina Dabi, SDM of the Rajasthan city, had said the situation could easily have gone “the Italy way” and batted for replicating the model in other virus hotspots.

Sources added that opening up unaffected districts and states will be at the discretion of the state governments.

Several states, however, have supported an extension of the lockdown, with Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan already announcing total shutdowns till April-end. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, too, has appealed to the PM to extend lockdown, saying the economy can be revived but lives cannot.

The details of the second phase of lockdown will be decided when Modi holds a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states on Saturday.

The World Health Organization, too, has cautioned countries against lifting travel restrictions. The United Nations agency would like to see an easing, but at the same time "lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

He said there had been a "welcome slowing" of epidemics in some European countries - Italy, Germany, Spain and France - but there had been an "alarming acceleration" elsewhere including community transmission in 16 countries of Africa.

The virus has claimed 1,00,000 lives worldwide and more than four billion people are confined to their homes as governments worldwide have imposed never-before-seen measures to halt the disease.

This week, China started to ease months-old lockdown orders in Wuhan, where the outbreak started late last year.

