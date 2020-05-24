Covid-19 Pandemic: Containment Zones Drop to 87 in Delhi, Most in North District

With 16 Containment Zones, the north district in the national capital has the highest number of containment zones out of a total of 87 in the city.

So far, a total of 41 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Sunday -- highest 10 from the east district, followed by the north district, the south district has 15 zones while the south-east has 13 containment zones.

Among those having the least zones were -- east and west, each having one active zone.

The south-west and north-west districts have 10 red zones each.

The central district has eight zones.

The north-east district has four zones while Shahdara district has six containment zones.

Three red zones are in the New Delhi district.

Among the 41 zones de-contained, one zone each has been from south, Shahdara, north-east and north districts.

No containment zone from the north-west district has been de-contained so far.