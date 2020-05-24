INDIA

Covid-19 Pandemic: Containment Zones Drop to 87 in Delhi, Most in North District

A worker paints circles on a street in New Delhi during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

So far, a total of 41 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Sunday -- highest 10 from the east district, followed by the north district, the south district has 15 zones while the south-east has 13 containment zones.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 11:06 PM IST
With 16 Containment Zones, the north district in the national capital has the highest number of containment zones out of a total of 87 in the city.

Among those having the least zones were -- east and west, each having one active zone.

The south-west and north-west districts have 10 red zones each.

The central district has eight zones.

The north-east district has four zones while Shahdara district has six containment zones.

Three red zones are in the New Delhi district.

Among the 41 zones de-contained, one zone each has been from south, Shahdara, north-east and north districts.

No containment zone from the north-west district has been de-contained so far.


