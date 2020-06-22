Covid-19 Pandemic: Delhi Govt to Provide Oximeters to Patients in Home Isolation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that patients in home isolation will now be provided with oximeters to keep a track on their oxygen levels.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The patients can return them after recovery. They can call up the authorities when their oxygen levels are low, and a team will go to their house with oxygen cylinders. If required, they can be shifted to the hospital."

The Chief Minister further said that as many as 18,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted daily in the city.

"We have tripled the testing in Delhi. Earlier, merely 5,000 tests were being conducted, which have now gone up to 18,000 daily."

Kejriwal said that over 5,300 beds were occupied in the hospital on June 12, which have now increased to 6,200.

"In 10 days only 900 beds were taken up by the patients, which is a positive sign. There are less serious cases and more asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, who do not require hospitalization," he added.

This came a day after the Centre and the Delhi government agreed to revamp the action plan to control the spread of the coronavirus disease in the national capital.

The governments laid emphasis on the need for more effective containment and tracing efforts, widening the scope of detecting infections and intensifying social distancing and surveillance at the ground level to tackle the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city have risen to 59,746, second highest in the country, with a total of 2,175 deaths.