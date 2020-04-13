Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Hindu Priests Hard in Bengal, Over 2 Lakh Lose Jobs

Over two lakh Hindu priests in West Bengal have become jobless as various social functions, rituals and religious festivities have either been cancelled or postponed to prevent public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a pandits' organisation spokesperson said on Monday.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Hindu Priests Hard in Bengal, Over 2 Lakh Lose Jobs
Image for representation/ Reuters

Kolkata: Over two lakh Hindu priests in West Bengal have become jobless as various social functions, rituals and religious festivities have either been cancelled or postponed to prevent public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a pandits' organisation spokesperson said on Monday.

They are in distress with no earnings as rituals usually organised at home have been cancelled while weddings and other social programmes postponed, he said, adding that several devotees are not visiting temples during the ongoing lockdown.

"If there are no pujas and other religious functions in the next few months to prevent gatherings, how the priests will survive," the spokesman of the Paschim Bango Sanatan Brahman Trust, an organisation of Hindu priests in the state, said.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has left over two lakh priests across districts jobless, the spokesman said. The organisation has planned to write a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek help from the government, he said.

Many priests don't have any other steady income and their families solely depend on their earnings from rituals like pujas, and weddings, he said. Anindyo Mitra, father of a software engineer Prithviraj Mitra, said his son's wedding reception was scheduled to be held in mid May, which has been cancelled for

the time being.

"Our family priest requested us to go ahead with the scheduled ceremony on a smaller scale. But we have cancelled it for the time being. We are hopeful about organising the reception by November this year. "Our family priest has lost many other contracts in this season," Mitra said.

Sharing his experience during the lockdown, Prashanta Chakraborty, a priest in Agarpara area of North 24 Parganas, said three household 'Annapurna' pujas in Sodepur and Belgharia localities, had been cancelled at the last moment in March end, and that was the beginning.

Many shopkeepers, traders and businessmen, who usually observe the "haal khata" ceremony -- opening of new books of accounts on the occasion of 'Bangla Nabobarsho', new Bengali year,-- are also cancelling their programmes to avoid gatherings, he said.

This year, 'Bangla Nabobarsho', is scheduled on Tuesday. "I used to earn around Rs 4,000 in total on 'Poila Boisakh' (the first day of the first month of a Bengali year). I would have earned around Rs 2,000-2,200 from 'Annapurna' pujas... Hopefully, things will not be that bad during Durga Puja and Kali Puja to be held later this year.

"If the situation during that time remains as it is today, we will die," Chakraborty, who has a 10-year-old daughter and wife, said. Upen Mukherjee, an elderly priest in Tollygunje area of the city, said he joined the profession seven years ago after his retirement.

The last function that he had managed was a 'griho probesh' (puja to mark entering a new house) on February 24, Mukherjee said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,435

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,862,028

    +9,803

  • Cured/Discharged

    431,269

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,980

    +786
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres