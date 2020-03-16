COVID-19 Pandemic: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Overcrowding of Prisons
A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and L N Rao issued a notice to the Director-General, Prison, and chief secretary of all states and union territories and sought their response by March 20 on steps taken in the wake of COVID-19.
Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of overcrowding and infrastructure of prisons across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court also asked all states and union territories to depute an officer on March 23 who could assist the court in the matter.
