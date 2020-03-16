COVID-19 Pandemic: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Overcrowding of Prisons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of overcrowding and infrastructure of prisons across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and L N Rao issued a notice to the Director-General, Prison, and chief secretary of all states and union territories and sought their response by March 20 on steps taken in the wake of COVID-19.

The court also asked all states and union territories to depute an officer on March 23 who could assist the court in the matter.

