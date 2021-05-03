Covid-19: Partial Curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday; All You Need to Know

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am for 14 days starting from Wednesday to curb the spike in infection cases amid the second deadly wave of covid-19.

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon and only emergency services would be allowed with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force.

The decision was taken during a review meeting on the covid-19 situation and vaccination drive held at Camp office here by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Nadu-Nedu (health) and YSR Kanti Velugu programs were also discussed.

The decision made aimed to balance the people’s daily needs, emerging surge in cases and ensuring the economic activity is not hit.

The Chief Minister directed officials to focus on identifying primary contacts at the earliest and conducting tests. He also instructed authorities to ensure no shortage of doctors and para-medical staff in the government empanelled hospitals.

All hospitals should have enough oxygen supplies to treat the patients, he said. However, in case of a worsened situation, he told authorities to import oxygen and make suitable arrangements for storage, adding that no hospital should report oxygen shortage.

Officials in a briefing to the Chief Minister said a total of 1,66,0,2873 tests had been conducted across the state at an average rate of 3,10,915 tests per month.

The Chief Minister was told 52 lakh people above 45 years had been administered the first dose of vaccine, and a total of 1,33,07,899 people are yet to get vaccinated.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Covid Control room Special Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary, Health Anilkumar Singhal, Principal Secretary Transport, MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner, Family Welfare K Bhasker, Aarogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjun and other officials were present at the review meeting.

