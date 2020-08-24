Covid-19 Patient Ends Life by Jumping off Hospital Building in Bihar

A 46-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a hospital building in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Sunday, police said.

The man, a resident of Kali Nagar Colony in Jehanabad town, allegedly jumped off the third floor of the GNM Nursing College building in Sadar hospital premises, Town police station SHO Nikhil Kumar said.

His mother had come to meet him in the evening and he allegedly jumped off the building after some time, sources said. The man was arrested on August 18 after liquor was seized from his possession in the dry state, they said.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing conducted before he was to be sent to the prison, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward of the GNM Nursing College, the sources said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suspected suicide, Kumar said.

Two COVID-19 patients, aged 21 and 32, had earlier died by suicide at AIIMS, Patna, while another 30-year-old migrant worker had hanged himself in a quarantine centre in Hajipur.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).