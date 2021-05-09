Covid-19 Patient Found Hanging in Pune Hospital, Probe on

Pune: A 44-year-old COVID-19 patient was on Sunday morning found hanging in a hospital in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune, police said. The man was admitted in the ICU section of the hospital on May 1 and was found dead in a storeroom attached to it, an official said.

"The staff at the hospital had handed him a toilet pan, pulled curtains around his bed and waited outside. He got up, went to the storeroom and locked it from inside. He was found hanging from a pipe with a telephone wire in the storeroom after the staff mounted a search for him when he was not seen for a while," Senior Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station said. He may have committed suicide, though further probe in the incident was underway, Jadhav added.

He said doctors have told police the deceased had spoken to his brother at length the previous night.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

