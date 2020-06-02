INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Patient Gives Birth to Baby Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar District

Representative image. (News18)

Representative image. (News18)

The woman was admitted to the Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) and Hospital after she tested positive for the deadly infection on Monday, Dr Umesh Patel from the hospital said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
Share this:

A 24-year-old COVID-19 patient gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman was admitted to the Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) and Hospital after she tested positive for the deadly infection on Monday, Dr Umesh Patel from the hospital said.

A team of doctors had performed a c-section on the patient and delivered a baby girl at around 11 pm on Monday, he said, adding that the procedure was carried out in keeping with the ICMR guidelines.

"Since the woman was already infected, the child will also be tested for coronavirus within 24 hours," he said.

The patient was earlier quarantined after two of her family members tested positive for COVID-19, but her reports came out positive on Monday, he added.

As of Monday evening, Sagar district had recorded 180 coronavirus cases, including eight deaths and 86 recoveries, a health official said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading