Covid-19 Patient Gives Birth to Baby in Bengal's Howrah, Both Stable

A Covid-19 patient in West Bengal's Howrah district gave birth to a baby and the health condition of both of them is stable, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the Sanjiban Hospital in the Fuleswar area on April 13 and she later tested positive for the deadly infection, said its Director Subhasis Mitra.

The woman, a resident of Howrah city, gave birth to the baby boy around 8 pm on Monday, he said.

She had no complications while giving birth, in a relief to the doctors, Mitra said.

The baby's weight is 2.7 kg, he said, adding that the conditions of both the mother and the child are stable.

The woman spoke to her husband through video call on Tuesday, Mitra said.

