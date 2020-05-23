INDIA

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Patient Gives Birth to Twin Boys in Indore Hospital

A 28-year-old Covid-19 patient gave birth to twin boys in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday. (Image: ANI)

A 28-year-old Covid-19 patient gave birth to twin boys in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday. (Image: ANI)

It was a normal delivery though it was a month ahead of full-term, said Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital in charge Dr Sumit Shukla.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient on Saturday gave birth to twin boys in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the district worst-hit by the outbreak in the central state.

It was a normal delivery though it was a month ahead of full-term, said Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital in-charge Dr Sumit Shukla.

"The weight of the twins is around 1.6 kilograms each, which is lower than that of normal newborns. A team of doctors is at hand to ensure mother and newborns are fine," he added.

According to experts, babies born after normal period of pregnancy weigh between 2.5 to 3.5 kilograms.

Indore, classified as a red zone, has 2,933 COVID-19 patients, and 111 people have died of the infection so far.


