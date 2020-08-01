INDIA

Covid-19 Patient Jumps Off 3rd Floor of Tripura Hospital, Dies

For Representation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

For Representation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The man had tested positive for COVID-19 during the mandatory rapid antigen test conducted before his admission to the hospital.

  • PTI Agartala
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
A 31-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the third floor of a hospital building in Tripura on Saturday, police said.

The man, a resident of Muhuripur village in South Tripura district, was admitted to the state-run Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital here on Friday after allegedly consuming poison, they said.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 during the mandatory rapid antigen test conducted before his admission to the hospital, authorities of the medical establishment said.

The man went to the third floor of the hospital building and jumped off a window early on Saturday. He died on the spot, they said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was suffering from depression and he had twice attempted suicide earlier," officer-in-charge of G B police station, Rakesh Patoari said.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

