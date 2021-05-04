Covid-19 Patient Jumps Off Fifth Floor of Hospital in Bhopal, Dies on Spot

A 45-year-old Covid-19 patient in Bhopal died after he jumped off the fifth floor of a hospital on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Devendra Malviya, was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 29.

The Inspector General of Police, Bhopal (Urban), Irshad Wali, said that Malviya was a Covid-19 patient and an autopsy could not be performed on him.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has reported a gradual decline in the positivity rate as from 23% recorded on April 24, the same has declined to 19.1% on May 4. Amid gigantic surge in infections, the health machinery has enhanced daily tests and on May 4, a total of 64,054 tests were carried out and 12,236 tested positive.

In the second lethal wave of Covid-19, the positivity rate had surged to season’s high at 25.3% on April 18 and since then the same has been recording a dip continuously in the State, according to the daily health bulletins of the Department of Health. The daily fresh cases are stable between 12,000 and 13,000 in the last few days.

As fresh cases dipped slightly in Bhopal (1,673), Indore continued to be at the top with 1,805 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while Gwalior reported 1,093 cases of fresh infections in the same duration.

With 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, the numbers of casualties have crossed 6,000-mark in the State at 6,003, according to the government figures while the independent reports put the figure at much higher numbers than those mentioned in the government records.

Vaccination for 18+ from May 5 in MP

The MP government is scheduled to start vaccination for those in the 18 to 44-years-age group from May 5. The State requires 5.29 crore doses for the same. The doses are to be administered free of cost to the beneficiaries, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, adding Covishield and Covaxin suppliers have been asked to supply a daily stock of around 1.5 lakh doses.

With unavailability of vaccine doses, the State had postponed the plan to start vaccination for 18 years and above on May 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here