Covid-19 Patient Raped by Ambulance Driver Enroute to Hospital in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

New Delhi: A coronavirus patient was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver while being taken to hospital in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

Police said the girl was in quarantine at her relative's house in Panthalam and she was tested positive on Saturday.

Health workers had sent two women in an ambulance to two different hospitals. Noufal dropped the other patient and took the girl to a lonely place and assaulted her. The patient then narrated the ordeal to the hospital staff who informed the police. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.

Pathanamthitta district superintendent of police said that one Noufal, the ambulance driver has been taken into custody. The driver who was a part of the state health department haled from Alappuzha district, Indian Express reported. The health department had said there would be an investigation into the incident.

The accused was then arrested within few hours after the crime. He had been a history sheeter and had earlier been arrested under attempt to murder.

Noufal had been recruited on a temporary basis and the investigation is being done as how did he got the job, a report in the Hindustan Times said.