Nagpur Hospital Declared Covid-19 Patient Dead, Turned Out to be Alive as Kin Prepared for Last Rites

In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Nagpur, a woman, who had been admitted to a hospital with Covid-19 complications, was wrongly declared dead. The hospital authorities even issued a death certificate after informing them about the 63-year-old woman’s demise. On Saturday, the woman’s family received a call from the hospital saying that she had succumbed to the infection. As the family started preparing for her last rites, they received another call from the hospital saying that they had mistakenly declared her dead and that she was alive.

The woman was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Friday after she tested positive for coronavirus and complained of having breathing problem. On Saturday, the hospital informed the family that she had passed away, only to be told later that they had been mistaken. Aghast over the turn of events, the woman’s family stormed the hospital and had a brawl with the staff. The covid patient was later shifted to another hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra’s Nagpur district has been one of the top covid-19 hotpots of the state. On Saturday, itreported 5,131 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths from the infection, taking the tally to 2,71,355 and the toll to 5,706,

an official said.

The number of people who were discharged during the day was 2,837, taking the recovery count in the district to

2,14,073, he added. The active caseload in Nagpur is 51,576, the official said. With 20,666 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 18,01,237.

