Covid-19 Patient Who Escaped from Hospital Caught by MP Police

An NSA detainee, who escaped from a hospital in Jabalpur after testing positive for coronavirus, was caught by police in Madhya Pradesh's Narsingpur district on Monday morning, an official said.

The man escaped on Sunday when he and other patients were being shifted to a super-specialty facility in the Jabalpur Medical College and Hospital.

This person and three others had been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for attacking health workers and police in Indore. They had been shifted from a jail in Indore to Jabalpur.

The detainee tested coronavirus positive on April 11.

"He was nabbed at Madanpur check post in Tendukheda town of Narsingpur around 6.30 am while he was trying to steal a bike for escaping further," district Superintendent of Police Gurukaran Singh said.

The accused had a fight with the police personnel at the check post when they tried to arrest him, trainee deputy

superintendent of police Ashish Jain said.

After escaping from the Jabalpur medical college, the accused boarded a truck to reach Madanpur, Jain said.

"We are trying to find out his contact history after he escaped from Jabalpur so that all those persons can be quarantined," he said.

After he escaped from the hospital, four policemen were suspended for negligence in duty and two cash rewards of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 were announced by the Inspector General, Jabalpur Range, and Jabalpur's Superintendent of Police for any information leading to his arrest.

