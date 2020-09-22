INDIA

1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Patient's Brother Attacked For Questioning Hosp Bill

A laboratory technician of a private hospital here in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly assaulting a COVID-19 patient's brother with a wooden rod after the latter questioned bill amount, a police officer said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred in Saswad area on Sunday when the victim raised some queries with the billing department of the hospital, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
