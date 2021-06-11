Covid-19 Patient's Decomposed Body Found in Chennai Hospital Weeks After Reported Missing

A 40-year-old Covid-19 patient was found dead on the eighth floor of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai weeks after she went missing from the hospital.

Tambaram resident Sunitha was admitted to the government hospital on May 22 after she complained of fluctuating oxygen levels. On May 23, the hospital staff told Sunitha’s husband that his wife had gone missing from the Corona ward and was nowhere found in the hospital. The patient’s husband had said that he went home after admitting his wife on May 22 to take care of the family.

However, it was reported that the hospital management had alerted the police for investigation. On June 9, the staff found a foul smell emanating from the hospital’s eighth floor which is not being in use by the management. The staff found the decomposed body and moved it to the mortuary. Later, Sunitha’s husband confirmed that the body was his missing wife.

Speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu, Therani Rajan, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said, “The patient was admitted to our hospital when her oxygen level was 70 per cent and she suddenly went missing on May 23. Hospital staffs went in search of her if she had collapsed in the bathroom. Unfortunately, she was found nowhere. We then immediately intimated to the police for investigation."

“We contacted Sunitha’s husband on the same day night to inform him that his wife went missing. The woman’s decomposed body was discovered just before two days. She must have reached the eighth floor only through the hospital’s lift," he said. The police had taken over the matter and further investigation is undergoing, he added.

