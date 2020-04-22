Take the pledge to vote

Covid-19 Patient's Son Refuses to Perform Last Rites Over Infection Fears in MP, Govt Officer Steps Up

The authorities made all efforts to persuade the wife and son of the deceased to take the body for the last rites but they declined to do so, claiming that they are not fully aware of the precautions to be keep in mind while performing the last rites.

Vivek Trivedi

April 22, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
Covid-19 Patient's Son Refuses to Perform Last Rites Over Infection Fears in MP, Govt Officer Steps Up
A government officer in Madhya Pradesh along with two municipal employees perform the last rites f a Covid-19 patient who died in hospital in Bhopal.

Setting an example of humanity in the society, an officer who works in Revenue Department of Madhya Pradesh government, performed the last rites of an elderly man who died to coronavirus in Bhopal after the deceased's son denied to perform the rituals fearing that he might get infected.

The Covid-19 patient identified as Prem Singh Mewada died while undergoing treatment at Chirayu hospital in Bhopal on April 20. The deceased’s only son named Sandip refused to take the body of his father for the last rites even after being provided a PPE kit by the local administration as a precautionary measure.

The authorities made all efforts to persuade the wife and son of the deceased to take the body for the last rites but they declined to do so, claiming that they are not fully aware of the precautions to be keep in mind while performing the last rites.

When all efforts by the authorities went in vain, both mother and son were given a written undertaking that they are unable to cremate their kin, hence, they authorise the officers to perform the last rites of the deceased.

A video of Sandip also went viral on social media where he can be seen panicking and accusing the local administration of not extending any help to them. When Sandip got to know that he would not be able to take the body of his father to their hometown, he started panicking and even refused to touch the body which was kept in a polythene at mortuary.

After seeing the seriousness of the situation, Gulab Singh Baghel, a local tehsildar, with the help of two municipal employees, volunteered to perform the last rites of the deceased. All were given PPE kits as a precautionary measure during the rituals. Baghel himself torched the funeral pyre as per Hindu tradition and also spent some time at the crematorium.

The social media poured in all praised to the compassionate officer for his humanity in such difficult times.

“I wanted to take my father’s body for the last rites to our hometown Shujalpur but was not allowed to do so due to some safety guidelines. The samples of our family members have also been taking for testing but the results are awaited,” said Sandip, who kept standing at 50 metres distance from the crematorium ground.

